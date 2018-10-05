FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Torino lets slip 2-goal lead but beats Frosinone 3-2

 
Share

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Torino edged Frosinone 3-2 in a thrilling match which saw the visiting team come from two goals down but ultimately fall to its sixth successive defeat in Serie A on Friday.

There was little sign of what was to come in a cagey first half. Andrea Belotti hit the post early on before Tomas Rincon gave Torino the lead in the 20th minute with a precise strike into the bottom left corner.

Torino doubled its lead immediately after the break when Marco Sportiello could only parry Simone Zaza’s effort and Daniele Baselli tapped in the rebound.

Frosinone had scored only once in its past seven matches but incredibly leveled with two goals in six minutes from Edoardo Goldaniga and Camilo Ciano after defensive errors.

However, Alex Berenguer rescued the match for Torino with a stunning strike into the top right corner from outside the area in the 71st after Frosinone failed to clear a cross.

Torino hit the woodwork for a second time in the match when Nicolas Nkoulou’s effort rattled the crossbar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports