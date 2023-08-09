"I voted" stickers are displayed at the exit of the polling site at Toth Elementary School, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Perrysburg, Ohio. Ohioans are voting on Issue 1. Voters in Ohio on Tuesday are weighing whether to make it more difficult to change the state's constitution, a decision that will have national implications in the debate over the future of abortion rights in the United States. (Kurt Steiss/The Blade via AP)
Cleveland Guardians host the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday

By The Associated Press
 
Toronto Blue Jays (64-51, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (55-59, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (8-6, 3.20 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 177 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (5-4, 3.65 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -152, Guardians +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Cleveland has a 30-27 record at home and a 55-59 record overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .311 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Toronto has a 64-51 record overall and a 34-27 record on the road. The Blue Jays have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .260.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 49 extra base hits (27 doubles, four triples and 18 home runs). Bo Naylor is 6-for-29 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 23 doubles and 18 home runs for the Blue Jays. Brandon Belt is 11-for-38 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .203 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Guardians: David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: day-to-day (knee), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (knee), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (back), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.