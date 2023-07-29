This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
Blue Jays bring 1-0 series advantage over Angels into game 2

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Angels (54-50, third in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (58-46, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (2-7, 4.38 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (2-8, 6.10 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -128, Angels +108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays face the Los Angeles Angels, leading the series 1-0.

Toronto is 28-20 in home games and 58-46 overall. The Blue Jays have gone 24-11 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 54-50 overall and 25-27 in road games. The Angels have a 23-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Blue Jays are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 24 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 59 RBI while hitting .315 for the Blue Jays. Whit Merrifield is 16-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 46 RBI while hitting .254 for the Angels. Mickey Moniak is 15-for-43 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Angels: 8-2, .254 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jordan Romano: day-to-day (back), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (cramps), Zach Neto: day-to-day (back), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Jo Adell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.