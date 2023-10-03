Seattle Seahawks
Twins and Blue Jays square off to begin the AL Wild Card Series

By The Associated Press
 
Toronto Blue Jays (89-73, third in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Minnesota Twins (87-75, first in the AL Central during the regular season)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 4:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-9, 3.16 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 237 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (11-8, 3.71 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 234 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -113, Blue Jays -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.

Minnesota has an 87-75 record overall and a 47-34 record in home games. The Twins are first in the AL with 233 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Toronto is 89-73 overall and 46-35 in road games. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.82 ERA, which ranks second in the AL.

The teams square off Tuesday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler has 22 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs for the Twins. Kyle Farmer is 12-for-39 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 30 doubles and 26 home runs for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 14-for-43 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Twins: Dallas Keuchel: 15-Day IL (calf), Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (ankle), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Jovani Moran: 60-Day IL (forearm), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm)

Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.