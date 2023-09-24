Rays take on the Blue Jays after Diaz’s 4-hit game

Toronto Blue Jays (86-69, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (95-61, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (10-6, 3.74 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 170 strikeouts); Rays: Taj Bradley (5-7, 5.27 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -118, Blue Jays -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Toronto Blue Jays after Yandy Diaz had four hits on Saturday in a 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.

Tampa Bay has a 95-61 record overall and a 53-27 record at home. The Rays have gone 69-24 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Toronto is 86-69 overall and 45-35 on the road. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .255, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

Sunday’s game is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Rays have a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diaz has 21 home runs, 64 walks and 76 RBI while hitting .327 for the Rays. Josh Lowe is 12-for-40 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is second on the Blue Jays with 52 extra base hits (28 doubles and 24 home runs). Daulton Varsho is 6-for-28 with a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by four runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .202 batting average, 3.81 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rays: Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (knee), Calvin Faucher: 60-Day IL (biceps), Randy Arozarena: day-to-day (quadricep), Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (hand), Greg Jones: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hand), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi: day-to-day (trap muscle cramp), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (back), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.