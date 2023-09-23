Blue Jays play the Rays leading series 1-0

Toronto Blue Jays (86-68, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (94-61, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (3-3, 2.62 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Rays: Zack Littell (3-6, 4.12 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -134, Blue Jays +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 94-61 record overall and a 52-27 record at home. Rays hitters are batting a collective .257, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Toronto has a 45-34 record in road games and an 86-68 record overall. The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .414.

Saturday’s game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with a .322 batting average, and has 34 doubles, 20 home runs, 64 walks and 75 RBI. Josh Lowe is 12-for-39 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with a .300 batting average, and has 28 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 24 walks and 70 RBI. George Springer is 9-for-42 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by six runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .196 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Rays: Jason Adam: day-to-day (oblique), Randy Arozarena: day-to-day (quadricep), Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Lowe: day-to-day (knee), Greg Jones: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hand), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi: day-to-day (trap muscle cramp), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (back), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

