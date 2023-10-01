Blue Jays and Rays meet with series tied 1-1

Tampa Bay Rays (98-63, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (89-72, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Taj Bradley (0-0); Blue Jays: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Toronto is 43-37 at home and 89-72 overall. The Blue Jays have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .328.

Tampa Bay has a 98-63 record overall and a 45-35 record on the road. The Rays are 72-25 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is second on the Blue Jays with 56 extra base hits (30 doubles and 26 home runs). Daulton Varsho is 9-for-37 with a double, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 35 doubles and 22 home runs for the Rays. Josh Lowe is 16-for-40 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Rays: 6-4, .286 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Osleivis Basabe: day-to-day (shoulder), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (knee), Calvin Faucher: 60-Day IL (biceps), Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (hand), Greg Jones: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hand), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.