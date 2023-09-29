Rays visit the Blue Jays to start 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (97-62, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (88-71, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Aaron Civale (7-4, 3.43 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (10-6, 3.82 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 177 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -148, Rays +124; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday to open a three-game series.

Toronto has a 42-36 record in home games and an 88-71 record overall. The Blue Jays rank eighth in the AL with 183 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Tampa Bay is 97-62 overall and 44-34 on the road. The Rays have a 71-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is second on the Blue Jays with 54 extra base hits (28 doubles and 26 home runs). Daulton Varsho is 9-for-33 with a double, two triples, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 21 home runs, 64 walks and 76 RBI while hitting .328 for the Rays. Josh Lowe is 14-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rays: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (hamstring), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (knee), Calvin Faucher: 60-Day IL (biceps), Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (hand), Greg Jones: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hand), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.