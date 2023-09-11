Semien leads Rangers against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

Texas Rangers (78-64, third in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (80-63, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (9-6, 3.95 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (14-7, 3.69 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 158 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -145, Rangers +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Toronto Blue Jays after Marcus Semien had four hits against the Athletics on Sunday.

Toronto has an 80-63 record overall and a 38-30 record at home. The Blue Jays have gone 49-15 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Texas has a 33-34 record on the road and a 78-64 record overall. The Rangers have a 60-18 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has a .311 batting average to lead the Blue Jays, and has 27 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs. George Springer is 12-for-39 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has 36 doubles, 30 home runs and 87 RBI while hitting .333 for the Rangers. Semien is 15-for-43 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .294 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .239 batting average, 7.12 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Brandon Belt: day-to-day (back), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (finger), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (spine), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Adolis Garcia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.