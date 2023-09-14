Rangers bring 5-game win streak into game against the Blue Jays

Texas Rangers (81-64, second in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (80-66, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (11-4, 2.90 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (11-8, 3.28 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 217 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -161, Rangers +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers seek to continue a five-game win streak with a victory against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 38-33 in home games and 80-66 overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .418 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Texas has gone 36-34 in road games and 81-64 overall. The Rangers are 34-13 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Rangers have a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 28 doubles and 21 home runs for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 11-for-38 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Nate Lowe has 37 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 15-for-44 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .241 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rangers: 6-4, .274 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (back), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (finger), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Leody Taveras: day-to-day (hand), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (triceps ), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Adolis Garcia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.