Toronto FC and New York City FC play to 1-1 draw

By The Associated Press
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Alejandro Pozuelo scored in the 40th minute and Toronto FC tied New York City FC 1-1 Wednesday night.

Alexandru Mitrita got the scoring started for New York City FC (15-5-9) in the sixth minute on a shot 20 yards out from the edge of the box. Pozuelo tied the game for Toronto FC (11-10-9) on a penalty shot in the 40th minute.

Toronto FC outshot New York City FC 14 to eight, with five shots on goal to one for New York City FC.

New York City FC drew four corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and was given four yellow cards. Toronto FC drew two corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and was given two yellow cards.

Both teams next play Sunday. New York City FC visits Philadelphia and Toronto FC hosts Columbus.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.