Tour du Faso canceled because of Ebola fears

OUGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s sports ministry says it has canceled the Tour du Faso cycling race this month because of fears over the spread of Ebola.

The ministry made the announcement on Thursday after meeting with race organizers. The 10-day race was due to be held from Oct. 24-Nov. 2.

Although Burkina Faso doesn’t border any of the three West African countries hardest hit by the outbreak of the deadly virus, officials fear holding the race could contribute to the spread of the disease in the region.

Ebola has killed 3,300 people in West Africa so far, with most deaths in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone. It has also spread to Nigeria and Senegal.