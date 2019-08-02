FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Toyota sees quarterly profit, sales rise, lowers forecast

By YURI KAGEYAMA
 
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota reported a nearly 4% increase in fiscal first quarter profit on improved sales, but Japan’s top automaker slightly lowered its full year forecasts because of unfavorable currency exchange rates.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s said Friday its April-June profit totaled 682.9 billion yen ($6.4 billion), up from 657.3 billion yen the same period last year. Quarterly sales rose 3.8% to 7.65 trillion yen ($71 billion).

Consolidated vehicle sales for the period totaled 2.3 million, an increase of more than 67,000 vehicles from the previous year.

By region, vehicle sales rose in Japan, the rest of Asia and Europe but fell in North America, according to the maker of the Prius hybrid, Corolla subcompact and Lexus luxury brand.

Toyota lowered its profit forecast for the fiscal year through March 2020 to 2.15 trillion yen ($20 billion), down from its earlier forecast for 2.25 trillion yen ($21 billion) profit.

The new forecast is still an improvement over the 1.88 trillion yen ($18 billion) earned for the fiscal year ended in March.

The lowered profit came from the negative impact of changes in foreign exchange rate assumptions, said Operating Officer Kenta Kon. The company will counter that with cost cuts to boost profitability, he said.