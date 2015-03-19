17 foreign tourists killed in Tunisia were cruise passengers

FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

17 foreign tourists killed in Tunisia were cruise passengers

By NICOLE WINFIELD
 
Share

ROME (AP) — Two cruise lines suspended visits to Tunisia on Thursday after 17 passengers from their ships were killed in the museum attack, delivering an immediate economic blow to the North African country.

Passengers of Mediterranean cruise lines Costa Crociere and MSC Cruises were visiting the National Bardo Museum when gunmen stormed it Wednesday.

MSC said 12 of its guests were killed — three French, three Japanese, two Spanish, two Colombian, one British and one Belgian. Costa said five of its passengers were killed — four Italians and a Russian. In addition, MSC reported 13 passengers injured, while Costa reported eight injured.

On Thursday morning, both the MSC Splendida and Costa’s Fascinosa ship left Tunisia with their remaining passengers, bound for Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca, respectively.

Other news
Illustration about the rise of a dangerous fungus called Candida auris.(Illustration/Amelia Bates, Grist via AP)
Dangerous fungus is becoming more prevalent. Scientists believe climate change could be to blame
A for sale sign stands outside a single-family residence on the market on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Denver. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Average long-term US mortgage rate inches back up to 6.81%
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor stands alone while the crowd boos her at Bob Dylan’s 30th anniversary celebration in New York on Oct. 16, 1992, 13 days after she ripped a photo of Pope John Paul II during an appearance on "Saturday Night Live," left, and Pope John Paul II appears in his popemobil in Prague on April 21, 1990. More than 30 years later, her Saturday Night Live performance is remembered by some as an offensive act of desecration. But for others — including survivors of clergy sex abuse — O’Connor’s protest was prophetic, forecasting the global denomination’s public reckoning that was still to come. (AP Photo)
For clergy abuse survivors, Sinead O’Connor’s protest that offended so many was brave and prophetic

Costa said it would pay to fly passengers home if they didn’t want to continue with the cruise. MSC said it was suspending Tunisian ports of call for the rest of the 2015 summer season, with its ships docking instead in Malta, Palma de Mallorca, Sardinia or Corfu, Greece.

MSC chairman Pierfrancesco Vago said the company hoped to return to Tunisia, but that for now tourists view it as a “no-go zone.”

“Until we receive the necessary reassurances that the security situation has returned to normal, we have to take our guests to alternative Mediterranean destinations,” he said in a statement.

Costa didn’t say how long its suspension would last and that it was still figuring out alternative itinerarires.

“The security of our guests and crew is Costa Crociere’s priority and a necessary condition for calm and pleasant vacations,” Costa said in a statement.

Italy’s foreign ministry confirmed Thursday that four Italians were among the 23 dead. Tunisian officials didn’t mention a Russian among those killed, and it wasn’t immediately possible to reconcile the different claims.

Separately, Italy announced it was beefing up its military presence in the Mediterranean to better protect against extremist threats from Libya and Tunisia. Defense Minister Roberta Pinotti said additional ships, aircraft and drones would be called up to protect off-shore oil rigs, maritime ships and provide surveillance.

One of Costa’s employees has had a double dose of bad luck: Antonello Tonna, the Fascinosa’s pianist, was also aboard the Costa Concordia when it slammed into rocks and capsized off Tuscany on Jan. 13, 2012, killing 32 people. The Concordia’s captain was recently convicted of manslaughter and causing the wreck.

“After three years I decided to go back because I missed the ships,” Tonna told RAI state television of his recent decision to return to playing at sea following the trauma of the Concordia disaster.

Tonna hadn’t gone to the museum Wednesday. He was on board when his wife told him about the attack in a text message. He said he subsequently saw teary, shaken passengers returning to their cabins.

“We are hugging each other more,” he said. “I have to say, there is a lot, a lot of solidarity.”

___

Follow Nicole Winfield at www.twitter.com/nwinfield