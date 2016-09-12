Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Searchers find overdue hiker looking for “Into the Wild” bus

 
Share

DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska (AP) — A 45-year-old man from Mexico was located unharmed Monday after failing to return on time from a hiking trip to an abandoned city bus in the Alaska wilderness made famous by the popular book and movie, both titled “Into the Wild.”

Denali National Park officials say the search for Carlos Castrejon was called off after he was found in good condition.

He was last seen Wednesday when he set off to find the abandoned Fairbanks city bus near the national park. He intended to be back Saturday.

Officials say Denali’s backcountry staff had warned him before he left that he hadn’t planned enough time for his hike, which was a 30-mile (48.28-kilometer) roundtrip over rugged terrain.

Both the 1996 book and the 2007 movie chronicled the life and death of 24-year-old Chris McCandless, who hiked into the Alaska wilderness in April 1992 with little food and equipment. He was found starved to death in the bus almost four months later.

The bus has long been a destination for those seeking to retrace his steps.