Scotland Yard’s macabre Crime Museum goes on public display

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Scotland Yard’s macabre Crime Museum goes on public display

Jill Lawless reporter the Associated Press posed photo at AP Europe in London, Friday, Jan. 22, 2016. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By JILL LAWLESS
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — People are horrible. It’s hard to escape the thought amid the guns, knives, bombs, knuckledusters and vials of poison in the Museum of London’s new exhibition, The Crime Museum Uncovered.

Drawn from Scotland Yard’s private collection, the show charts more than a century of violence and suffering, from the murders of Jack the Ripper to IRA and al-Qaida bombings. But it also celebrates the brains, bravery and scientific advances that helped catch perpetrators and solve crimes.

Co-curator Jackie Keily said some people will find the displays “deeply upsetting or unsettling.”

“However, for all the bad we see in crime, there’s also the good,” she said. “There are people who go out there and investigate, who doggedly follow down the leads.”

Other news
Activist Hannah Riley works on her laptop at Muchacho, a local taco restaurant, while gathering signatures from fellow voters, in Atlanta, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Organizers are trying to force a referendum that would allow voters to decide the fate of a proposed police and training center, but attorneys for the city say the petition drive is invalid. (AP Photo/R.J. Rico)
Judge gives organizers trying to stop ‘Cop City’ a deadline extension for signature campaign
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) warms up during a practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Jaguars LT Cam Robinson embraces temporary backup role while preparing for 4-game suspension
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey appears to injure leg during Dolphins practice

The exhibition, which opens Friday, is the first public outing for the contents of the private Metropolitan Police crime museum, founded in 1875 as an educational tool for officers.

“It’s a nice controlled environment where they can look at murder scenes,” said police museum curator Paul Bickley, a former Scotland Yard detective.

“They can look at investigation techniques without the rawness of suddenly being the first officer on scene ... thinking ‘Oh my God, what should I do?’” he said.

The collection is a trove of macabre mementoes that ranges from the working tools of violin-playing 19th-century cat burglar — he performed in the homes of the wealthy before returning to rob them — to a hangman’s “execution box” containing ropes, sandbags and restraining straps.

In the first rooms, visitors are met by 19th-century plaster death masks and a row of executioner’s nooses. It’s not for the faint-hearted, and curators spent many hours debating what to include and what to leave out. The cases covered in detail stop in 1975 — any later, it was felt, might be too close to home for victims or their families.

The displays cover famous crimes and criminals, including London East End gangster brothers Reggie and Ronnie Kray and 1940s serial killer John Haigh, the “Acid Bath Murderer,” who was convicted after detectives retrieved the gallstones of a victim — all that was left of her — from a vat of sulfuric acid.

Other cases brought new detecting techniques, from fingerprinting to forensics. Still others triggered changes in the justice system. Capital punishment was abolished in Britain in the 1960s, in part due to events like the execution of Ruth Ellis, who was hanged in 1955 for shooting her abusive lover outside a London pub.

The Smith & Wesson .38 Ellis used is on display, one among a vast array of lethal implements. There’s a mortar shell fired by the IRA at 10 Downing Street in 1991 while Prime Minister John Major was holding a Cabinet meeting, a rocket launcher used by IRA dissidents to attack spy headquarters in 2000 and a pair of binoculars with spring-loaded spikes in the eye pieces, given by a jilted man to his ex-fiancee.

But for Kiely, the most powerful items are the most ordinary, like a knife a London man used to kill his wife, Emily Barrow, in 1902.

“I had just seen that as a knife in a shelf full of weapons in the Crime Museum,” Keily said. “And then you read about it and you suddenly think, this is a story that could happen at any time, anywhere. It’s the kind of story we read about every morning in the papers, sadly.”

Follow Jill Lawless on Twitter at http://Twitter.com/JillLawless

JILL LAWLESS
JILL LAWLESS
London correspondent covering politics and more.