Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Route on NY’s Long Island designated Washington Spy Trail

 
SETAUKET, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is bestowing a special designation upon a stretch of road on Long Island’s North Shore that was used by a Revolutionary War spy ring working for George Washington.

Route 25A from Great Neck to Port Jefferson, about a 50-mile stretch, is being officially designated Thursday as the Washington Spy Trail. More than two dozen spy ring signs will be installed along the route.

The Culper spy ring, considered the nation’s first espionage group, used the route to slip through British lines and deliver secret messages to Washington during the American Revolution. Washington later used the same route to thank his spies for their contribution to winning the war.

State and local officials are joining tourism leaders for the dedication ceremony in Setauket.