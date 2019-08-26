FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Pilot praised for 1989 Iowa crash landing dies in Seattle

 
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Al Haynes, a pilot credited for saving the lives of nearly 200 people by guiding a damaged passenger jet into a crash landing at an Iowa airport in 1989, has died.

Haynes died Sunday at age 87 in a Seattle-area hospital, said Gary Brown, an emergency services director for Woodbury County, Iowa. Brown confirmed the death with Haynes’ daughter.

Haynes was hailed for his skill when the United Airlines DC-10 jet lost all hydraulic power after the rear engine exploded during a flight from Denver to Chicago on July 19, 1989. Haynes and his crew used the two remaining engines to steer a course to Sioux City, Iowa, where the plane crashed on the runway, bursting into flames and breaking apart in a cornfield.

There were 296 people on board and 184 survived.

Haynes was credited for guiding the severely damaged plane toward the airport by making a series of 360-degree turns to the right. The acclaim was similar to the credit given to US Airways pilot Chesley Sullenberger in 2009 when he landed a jet on the Hudson River in New York.

On the 25th anniversary of the crash, Haynes said he’d always think of those who died.

“On my mind forever will be the thoughts of the 112 who did not survive,” Haynes told the Des Moines Register in 2014.

The crash also led to changes in plane design to add backup systems that could prevent such catastrophic failures, which made Haynes’ flight nearly impossible to control.

Jan Brown, who was the lead flight attendant, recalled the crash in 2014, telling The Associated Press the crew quickly realized the danger.

“The potential was that we could all go straight down,” Brown said.

When the engine exploded, chunks of metal ripped apart all three of the jet’s hydraulic systems, causing the loss of hydraulic fluid and shutting down the system that control the plane’s altitude and direction.

Over 40 minutes, Haynes managed to navigate the plane to Sioux City and bring it to the ground, where a wing plowed into the ground and sent the plane into a cartwheel.

Flight attendant Susan Callander told the AP in 2012, “To be one of those pilots, they are all heroes, and he played an instrumental role in saving all those lives.”