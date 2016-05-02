Chinese police patrol in Italy to make tourists feel safer

ROME (AP) — Chinese policemen are in Italy to start patrols with Italian officers in Rome and Milan in a two-week experiment.

Interior Minister Angelino Alfano said Monday that the aim is to make Chinese tourists feel safe and noted that it’s the first time China sent police to Europe for such a project.

Starting Tuesday, two Chinese uniformed policemen will patrol with Italian counterparts in Rome, while two others will patrol with Italian police in Milan. For the second week, the Chinese will switch cities.

The Chinese, who speak Italian, received training from Italian officials in Beijing. Three million Chinese tourists visit Italy annually.

Italy has scarcely drawn on its relatively-new immigrant communities for police officers.