FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ceremony marks 75 years since Treblinka death camp revolt

 
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Israel’s ambassador to Poland has joined Polish officials and the relatives of former Treblinka death camp inmates in marking the 75th anniversary of a revolt by Jewish prisoners

Ada Krystyna Willenberg, whose late husband, Samuel Willenberg, was one of the few uprising participants to survive Treblinka, appealed Thursday for a proper museum to be built at the former site of the Nazi German camp.

The current memorial to the 900,000 Jews who were killed at Treblinka between 1941 and 1944 is a symbolic graveyard with boulders bearing the names of places in Europe where the victims lived before they were sent to the camp in occupied Poland.

The Nazis operated multiple gas chambers at Treblinka, considered the deadliest Nazi camp after Auschwitz.

During the Aug. 2, 1943 revolt, prisoners took guns from a storeroom and attacked camp guards. About 300 inmates managed to escape, but fewer than 100 avoided being caught and survived.