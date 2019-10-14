Correction: World War II Museum Expansion story

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In a story Oct. 13 about a museum in New Orleans dedicated to World War II, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the building cost $33 million. A spokesman for the museum said it cost $25 million. The story also corrects the style for the museum’s name from the National World War II Museum to the National WWII Museum.

Museum dedicated to World War II opens academic building

The National WWII Museum’s $25 million education building will open Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The National WWII Museum’s $25 million education and outreach building will open Thursday.

After an opening ceremony, the World War II museum will break ground for its final exhibit hall and hold an open house at the new Hall of Democracy.

It features a research library, classrooms, an auditorium, the Institute for the Study of War and Democracy, and the WWII Media and Education Center.

There’s also a special exhibit gallery. The opening exhibition is about the capture and trial of Adolf Eichmann, who played a major part in the Nazis’ mass executions of Jews.

Museum spokesman Keith Darcey says the Hall of Democracy cost $25 million.

It’s the museum’s sixth building, including three exhibit pavilions, a theater and a restoration building. Its 239-room hotel and conference center is expected to open in late fall.