FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Victims’ relatives had lived in town for years

 
Share

ENCINITAS, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a deadly Southern California sea cliff collapse(all times local):

5:15 p.m. Sunday

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that relatives of three women who were killed when a Southern California sea cliff collapsed on them were longtime residents of Encinitas.

Relatives of 35-year-old Anne Clave, her mother, 65-year-old Julie Davis, and Clave’s aunt Elizabeth Cox have lived in the San Diego suburb for 40 years, the newspaper reported.

Other news
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31, 2020, in Imperial, Pa. American Airlines and the union for its pilots announced Thursday, July 28, 2023, that they have agreed on a new contract, which will now go to a ratification vote. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
American Airlines has a tentative contract deal with its pilots. Southwest is still negotiating
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Democrats claim the GOP is withholding evidence contradicting claims in Hunter Biden probe
Ida Cartlidge, who lived in a mobile home park that was destroyed by a deadly tornado, talks about her experience in their room in the Rolling Fork Motel, where they are now living, in Rolling Fork, Miss., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. “It sounded like a real loud train coming through,” Cartlidge said. “And I could feel the wind, it was so powerful you couldn’t even breathe while you were in the air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘We were in the air.’ Mississippi family recounts surviving tornado that tore mobile home apart

The Union-Tribune reports that Davis’ husband, Pat, runs a pediatric dentist practice in Encinitas with one of his sons. Clave was listed as the practice’s office manager in a local magazine article in 2016.

The 92094 magazine also ran a photo of the Davis extended family, showing Clave with her husband, Curtis, and two young children. The article said Clave attended the University of Southern California.

___

3:10 p.m. Saturday

Authorities and relatives say three beachgoers killed when a Southern California sea cliff collapsed on them were members of a family.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner says 35-year-old Anne Clave and her mother, 65-year-old Julie Davis, died at hospitals after the cliff collapse Friday. A family email obtained Saturday by KNSD-TV identified the third victim as Elizabeth Cox, Clave’s aunt.

The email says the victims were part of a family gathering at Grandview Beach celebrating Cox’s surviving breast cancer.

Two other people were hurt when tons of sandstone came tumbling down.

Officials on Saturday reopened much of the beach.

___

1:40 p.m.

Officials have reopened much of a Southern California beach where a sea cliff collapsed, killing three people.

Encinitas Lifeguard Capt. Larry Giles said Saturday that a lifeguard will be posted near the collapse zone on Grandview Beach, which is still marked by yellow caution tape. Someone left a bouquet of flowers on a rock.

A 30-foot-long hunk of the cliff in San Diego County collapsed Friday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to dig out victims, but a woman died at the scene and two more victims died at hospitals. Two other people were injured. All were adults.

Geologists are on scene. Giles said the collapse did not put the homes on top of the cliff in immediate danger.

___

12:05 a.m.

A popular Southern California surfing beach is closed after a sea cliff collapsed, sending tons of sandstone onto beachgoers and killing three people.

The cliff near Grandview Beach in the Encinitas area is still considered unstable, although clifftop homes are said to be in no immediate danger.

Authorities say a 30-foot-long slab of the cliff collapsed Friday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to dig out victims, but a woman died at the scene and two more succumbed at hospitals.

Two other people also were injured. All were adults.

Dogs and heavy equipment were brought in to search for other victims, but none were found.

Authorities say cliffs in the area are subject to natural erosion. Several people have been killed or injured over the years in bluff collapses.