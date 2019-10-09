Venice day-tripper tax to take effect July 1

MILAN (AP) — Authorities in the Italian canal city of Venice say a tax on day-trippers will start being charged on July 1, 2020.

The tax was announced nearly a year ago, but its implementation was delayed as officials worked out how it would be paid and enforced.

Authorities said Wednesday that the level of the tax will be decided closer to the date, but a law establishing it set a range of 3-10 euros ($3.30-$11) a day.

Visitors staying overnight already pay a tax as part of their accommodation charge.

In the coming months, city officials will announce details of how visitors can pay the tax, with efforts focused on pre-payments over the internet or in neighboring provinces.

Exceptions will be made for those visiting Venice for work, study or family reasons.