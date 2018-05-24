The Latest: Las Vegas casino strike would have ripple effect

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the contract negotiations between Las Vegas casino workers and businesses (all times local):

5 p.m.

What happens in Las Vegas could have a ripple effect across the country if 50,000 casino-hotel workers go on strike at any time starting June 1.

A potential strike of members of the Culinary Union could cost the destination millions and lead to travel woes for anyone taking a vacation or business trip to Sin City. It could also send casinos looking for temporary workers.

Twenty-five thousand unionized casino-hotel workers on Tuesday cast ballots to authorize a strike since individual casino-operating companies and the union have failed to reach agreements on new contracts.

The workers’ current contracts expire at midnight May 31.

The last citywide strike lasted 67 days and cost workers and the city more than $1 million a day each in lost wages and revenues, not counting gambling losses.

___

12:01 a.m.

Las Vegas casinos could watch tens of thousands of employees walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.

About 25,000 members of the Culinary Union who work at 34 different casino-resorts across the tourist destination cast ballots in two sessions. The move hands union negotiators a huge bargaining chip as they work to solidify new five-year contracts.

The last strike, in 1984, spanned 67 days and cost the city and workers tens of millions of dollars.

MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment operate more than half the properties that would be affected by a strike.

Both companies say they expect to reach an agreement before the contract expires.