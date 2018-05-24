FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
The Latest: Las Vegas casino strike would have ripple effect

 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the contract negotiations between Las Vegas casino workers and businesses (all times local):

5 p.m.

What happens in Las Vegas could have a ripple effect across the country if 50,000 casino-hotel workers go on strike at any time starting June 1.

A potential strike of members of the Culinary Union could cost the destination millions and lead to travel woes for anyone taking a vacation or business trip to Sin City. It could also send casinos looking for temporary workers.

Argentina's Romina Nunez, center, celebrates scoring their second goal of the game during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Argentina scores two goals in furious Women’s World Cup comeback to earn draw against South Africa
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is presented the International Atomic Energy Agency's comprehensive report on Fukushima treated water release by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, on July 4, 2023. Japan stepped up its alarm over China's assertiveness in the region, its growing military ties to Russia and its claims on Taiwan in an annual defense paper released Friday, July 28, 2023 that is the first under Tokyo's new security strategy calling for a major military buildup. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool, File)
Japan raises alarm over China’s military, its Russia ties and Taiwan tensions in new defense paper
A money exchange shop worker counts Chinese yuan banknotes in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Bolivia’s state-run bank, Banco Union, has started to carry out transactions using China’s currency, the yuan. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Bolivia is the latest South American nation to use China’s yuan for trade in challenge to the dollar

Twenty-five thousand unionized casino-hotel workers on Tuesday cast ballots to authorize a strike since individual casino-operating companies and the union have failed to reach agreements on new contracts.

The workers’ current contracts expire at midnight May 31.

The last citywide strike lasted 67 days and cost workers and the city more than $1 million a day each in lost wages and revenues, not counting gambling losses.

___

12:01 a.m.

Las Vegas casinos could watch tens of thousands of employees walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.

About 25,000 members of the Culinary Union who work at 34 different casino-resorts across the tourist destination cast ballots in two sessions. The move hands union negotiators a huge bargaining chip as they work to solidify new five-year contracts.

The last strike, in 1984, spanned 67 days and cost the city and workers tens of millions of dollars.

MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment operate more than half the properties that would be affected by a strike.

Both companies say they expect to reach an agreement before the contract expires.