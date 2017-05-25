Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Namibian harbor town of Luderitz plans maritime museum

 
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The Namibian harbor town of Luderitz is hoping to attract more tourists with the construction of a maritime museum.

Developers say the museum, slated to open in 2019, will be housed in an old power station following renovations. The site will also serve as a research center for the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

Last weekend, Sam Nujoma, Namibia’s first president, attended a presentation about the project in Luderitz. The promoter is Angel Tordesillas, a former fishing company executive.

Luderitz was booming a century ago because of the discovery of diamonds in the area. Today, most shipping goes through Walvis Bay, further north on the Atlantic coast.

Luderitz resident Crispin Clay describes the maritime museum as a “magnificent project” and says: “I just hope it works.”