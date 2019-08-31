FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

After fire, Eagle Creek Trail taking final steps to reopen

 
Share

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two years after a fire consumed trails and forests in the scenic Columbia River Gorge, the popular Eagle Creek Trail is in the final phases of reopening to the public.

The 13-mile (21-kilometer) trail could open as early as this fall or as late as next summer, depending on weather and assessments from forest officials, Stan Hinatsu, recreation staff officer with the U.S. Forest Service in the Columbia Gorge, told The Oregonian.

Crews still need to install replacements for two bridges that were destroyed in the fire, and those materials could be airlifted to the trail in late September. Once that’s complete, officials will need to determine whether to open the trail right away or wait until weather improves next summer, Hinatsu said.

“Do we think it will be ready to open then? That’s something we’ll have to sort through and make a call,” he said. “There’s no guarantee that it will actually open when the bridges are installed.”

Other news
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31, 2020, in Imperial, Pa. American Airlines and the union for its pilots announced Thursday, July 28, 2023, that they have agreed on a new contract, which will now go to a ratification vote. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
American Airlines has a tentative contract deal with its pilots. Southwest is still negotiating
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Democrats claim the GOP is withholding evidence contradicting claims in Hunter Biden probe
Ida Cartlidge, who lived in a mobile home park that was destroyed by a deadly tornado, talks about her experience in their room in the Rolling Fork Motel, where they are now living, in Rolling Fork, Miss., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. “It sounded like a real loud train coming through,” Cartlidge said. “And I could feel the wind, it was so powerful you couldn’t even breathe while you were in the air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘We were in the air.’ Mississippi family recounts surviving tornado that tore mobile home apart

The region is known for seasonal landslides and rockfalls, which means the trail work already completed could be damaged by a particularly wet season. If officials don’t feel comfortable opening the trail this fall, it could be opened next spring or summer, depending on if the winter weather caused any damage.

The hiking trail is known for its views of several waterfalls, including Punchbowl Falls and Tunnel Falls.

The fire that forced the trail closure started on Sept. 2, 2017, after a teenager tossed fireworks into a canyon along the trial. The boy was eventually ordered by the court to pay over $36 million in restitution and to work more than 1,900 hours of community service. He also was ordered to serve five years of probation.

The trail is now a mosaic of severe burns and untouched forest, Roberta Cobb, a crew lead with the Pacific Crest Trail Association, said. Cobb has been working with the Forest Service on restoring the trail.

“The biggest thing that everyone should know is that it is lush regrowth happening,” Cobb said. “There’s still a lot of green trees, there’s a lot of ferns coming back, and there’s a lot of spots that haven’t been touched at all.”

Of course, there are plenty of burned trees as well, she said. Though it can be disheartening to see the charred trunks, the fresh growth is a sign that the forest is recovering, Cobb said.

“I would say that it’s a lot more hopeful than it used to be,” she said. “Some of the trails are in better shape now than they were before the fire, just because we’ve had a chance to get in there and work on them.”

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com