FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Storm damage closes part of highway in northern Arizona

 
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A 15-mile (24-kilometer) stretch of a northern Arizona highway is closed because of damage from heavy rains and officials say the closure likely will last a while and result in a lengthy detour.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced Thursday that northbound lanes of U.S. 89 are closed at Cameron and that southbound lanes are closed at the highway’s junction with U.S. 160 about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Cameron.

Cameron is 52 miles (84 kilometers) north of Flagstaff.

ADOT says an repairs likely will require “an extended closure” and that alternative routes will add about 190 miles (306 kilometers) to a trip.

According to ADOT, the alternative routes are Interstate 40, State route 87, State Route 264 and US 160.