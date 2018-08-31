FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Hawaii counties sue state to block tax ballot question

 
Share

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii counties are seeking to block a ballot question that would amend the state constitution to give the Legislature the power to tax investment real estate to fund schools.

The state’s four counties encompassing the Big Island, Kauai, Maui and Oahu filed an amended complaint against Hawaii Wednesday, claiming the ballot question is vague, misleading and deceptive.

On the November ballot, voters are poised to be asked, “Shall the legislature be authorized to establish, as provided by law, a surcharge on investment real property to be used to support public education?”

Under current state law, only counties have the power to levy property taxes.

Other news
Colombia's Linda Caicedo, left, and South Korea's JI So-yun compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Colombia and South Korea at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Training video spurs concern for Colombia’s Caicedo ahead of Women’s World Cup match versus Germany
People move the coffin of their friend, Abdou Diop, who died trying to migrate to Europe, at the Saint Louis, Senegal, morgue Saturday, July 15, 2023. More people are making the trip across the Atlantic in rickety wooden boats known as pirogues trying to reach the Canary Islands. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Takeaways from AP’s report on bodies from migrant boats buried on the beach in Senegal
Maj. Albin Narvaez stands near a series of outdoor recreation cages used for prisoners who are in administrative segregation at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Fulton, Mo. Narvaez, who is chief of custody at the prison, said applications for correctional officers have increased since the state implemented a pay raise this spring. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Mounting job vacancies push state and local governments into a wage war for workers

County officials claim the question’s wording is not clear enough for voters to understand that it would give additional taxing power to the Legislature. They also claim it could hurt counties’ ability to raise revenue to fund services and infrastructure projects.

The city and county of Honolulu first filed the complaint last week. Honolulu Corporation Counsel Donna Leong told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the question’s wording is too broad to meet legal requirements, and it should be removed from the ballot. The question’s wording can’t be immediately changed because the Legislature isn’t in session, she said.

“We don’t think voters will clearly understand the effect of their ‘yes’ vote or ‘no’ vote,” Leong said. “For example, when someone buys a residential property as a home all of us hope that the property will appreciate and that we’ll build our equity in the property. Is this investment real property?”

The Hawaii State Teachers Association has backed the question, saying it would support teachers and underfunded schools. The state’s intent is to tax only second homes valued at more than $1 million, said Corey Rosenlee, the association president.

“One of the things that we need to recognize right now is we do have an educational crisis in Hawaii. We have 1,000 classrooms that don’t have qualified teachers. About one-third of students go to school every day and don’t have a qualified teacher,” Rosenlee said. “We have got to increase funding. The only question is how are we going to do it. Are we going to ask the wealthiest among us to do it or not?”

The November ballot is scheduled to be printed next week.