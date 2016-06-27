Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Girls of Glitter Gulch among 3 downtown Vegas sites closing

 
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas is losing a trio of kitschy downtown properties, including the last remaining topless show on the Fremont Street casino pedestrian mall.

Topless Girls of Glitter Gulch and the Mermaids and La Bayou casinos planned to close Monday. Developers and casino owners Derek and Greg Stevens acquired all three properties from the Granite Gaming Group in April and said they plan to build a new hotel-casino.

The Stevens brothers say they are still in the planning stages for the new property, which would be the first ground-up development in downtown Las Vegas in decades.

“There will be a combination of demolition, renovation and new construction,” Derek Stevens told the Las Vegas Review-Journal (http://bit.ly/28Qy0Yz ). “At this point, this is all that is a certainty.”

Other news
AP News Verification
Video of a robot and human playing table tennis was created with AI visual-effects software
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney listens to a reporter's question during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
UNC QB Drake Maye has a good resource for advice. It’s his predecessor now in the NFL
FILE - Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge, speaks at the annual Freedman's Bank Forum at the Department of the Treasury in Washington, Oct. 4, 2022. The White House has announced a series of measures that it said would reduce the cost and increase the supply of housing while bolstering protection for renters. The measures announced Thursday, July 27, 2023, would provide communities with funding to reduce zoning barriers, expand financing for affordable and energy efficient housing as well as promoting the conversion of commercial buildings to residential housing. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
White House rolls out measures aimed at lowering cost of housing, increasing supply

They also own the open-air Downtown Las Vegas Events Center concert venue on the site of the former Clark County courthouse as well as the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate casinos.

Mermaids opened in 1956 as the Silver Palace, which was the first two-level Fremont Street gambling hall at the time. It’s known for its deep-fried Twinkies and Oreos.

La Bayou, which has had several names over the last century, got the first gaming license in Nevada in 1931.

The casinos were among the last few in town where slot machine gamblers could still hear the clunk of coins hitting metal trays, and customers cashed out with real money instead of paper vouchers.

The topless show took its title, Glitter Gulch, from a nickname for the Fremont Street gambling district in the years before the Las Vegas Strip was developed a few miles south.

The closure means the loss of about 170 jobs, although the Stevenses pledged in April to give priority hiring to employees at the shuttering venues.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com