FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Key Democrat will vote against Trump’s nominee to lead FAA

 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key Senate Democrat says she’ll vote against President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Federal Aviation Administration because of his role in a whistleblower case at Delta Air Lines.

Maria Cantwell of Washington, the top Democrat on the Commerce Committee, said Friday she’ll oppose Stephen Dickson’s nomination.

A spokesman for Trump says the White House has complete confidence Dickson will be confirmed. Republicans hold majorities in the Senate and the Commerce Committee, which will vote on the nomination Wednesday.

A pilot suing Delta says after she reported safety issues to Dickson in 2016, the airline retaliated by referring her for a psychiatric examination, which grounded her for more than a year. Dickson was Delta’s senior vice president of flight operations at the time.

Cantwell says Delta’s culture under Dickson allowed retaliation.