Trinidad striker Kevon Carter dies after training

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — Trinidad and Tobago international Kevon Carter has died of a suspected heart attack after training with his club team.

The Caribbean Football Union says the 30-year-old striker died Friday morning at a hospital. He had complained of chest pains following training at Macqueripe with the Defense Force Football Club in preparation for the upcoming CFU Club Championship.

Carter made 25 appearances for Trinidad and Tobago. The general secretary of the country’s football federation, Sheldon Phillips, said: “The young man had a quiet resolve about him and bounced back from a horrific leg injury to once again earn a spot on the national team. The entire football family is in mourning and our thoughts and prayers are with Kevon’s family and teammates.”