Triple-A International League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|14
|9
|.609
|½
|Worcester (Boston)
|14
|9
|.609
|½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|14
|10
|.583
|1
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|13
|10
|.565
|1½
|x-Norfolk (Baltimore)
|13
|10
|.565
|1½
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|12
|10
|.545
|2
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|13
|11
|.542
|2
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|13
|11
|.542
|2
|Rochester (Washington)
|13
|11
|.542
|2
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|12
|12
|.500
|3
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|12
|12
|.500
|3
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|11
|12
|.478
|3½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|11
|12
|.478
|3½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|11
|13
|.458
|4
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|10
|13
|.435
|4½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|8
|16
|.333
|7
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|7
|15
|.318
|7
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|3
|20
|.130
|11½
|Wednesday’s Games
Omaha 5, Columbus 2
Rochester 10, Worcester 8, 1st game
Worcester 4, Rochester 2, 2nd game
Buffalo 14, Scranton/WB 2
Indianapolis 6, Louisville 5
St. Paul 9, Toledo 7
Durham 13, Charlotte 5
Nashville 5, Norfolk 3
Jacksonville 5, Gwinnett 4
Lehigh Valley 14, Syracuse 11
Iowa 10, Memphis 7
|Thursday’s Games
Norfolk 5, Nashville 3
Durham 10, Charlotte 9
Rochester 6, Worcester 5
Louisville 9, Indianapolis 6
Scranton/WB 5, Buffalo 1
Omaha 5, Columbus 2
Gwinnett 5, Jacksonville 2
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, susp.
Memphis 6, Iowa 4
Toledo 5, St. Paul 4
|Friday’s Games
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Nashville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Louisville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Rochester at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.
Nashville at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.
Louisville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.