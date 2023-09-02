What didn’t happen this week
Triple-A International League Glance

 
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Durham (Tampa Bay)3322.600
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)3322.600
Buffalo (Toronto)3122.5851
x-Norfolk (Baltimore)3223.5821
St. Paul (Minnesota)3223.5821
Worcester (Boston)3123.574
Jacksonville (Miami)3124.5642
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)3024.556
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)2925.537
Nashville (Milwaukee)2925.537
Gwinnett (Atlanta)2726.5095
Toledo (Detroit)2827.5095
Louisville (Cincinnati)2728.4916
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)2628.481
Rochester (Washington)2529.463
Columbus (Cleveland)2429.4538
Memphis (St. Louis)2431.4369
Omaha (Kansas City)1934.35813
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)1934.35813
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)1243.21821

___

Thursday’s Games

Durham 9, Nashville 4, 1st game

Nashville 4, Durham 2, 2nd game

Iowa 10, Toledo 7

Scranton/WB 4, Rochester 1

Norfolk 4, Worcester 0

Lehigh Valley 9, Syracuse 8, 10 innings

Buffalo 4, Indianapolis 1

Jacksonville 2, Charlotte 1

Louisville 5, Omaha 4

Gwinnett 7, Memphis 3, 10 innings

St. Paul 8, Columbus 7, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 4, Jacksonville 1, 1st game

Jacksonville 3, Charlotte 0, 2nd game

Durham 2, Nashville 1

Rochester 2, Scranton/WB 1, 10 innings

Norfolk 4, Worcester 3

Buffalo 8, Indianapolis 5

Toledo 8, Iowa 4

Lehigh Valley 5, Syracuse 1

Louisville 12, Omaha 7

Gwinnett 6, Memphis 4

Columbus 8, St. Paul 5

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Nashville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.

Louisville at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.

Columbus at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Nashville at Durham, 1:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Louisville at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 6:05 p.m.

Columbus at St. Paul, 6:07 p.m.

Charlotte at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.