Triple-A International League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|33
|22
|.600
|—
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|33
|22
|.600
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|31
|22
|.585
|1
|x-Norfolk (Baltimore)
|32
|23
|.582
|1
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|32
|23
|.582
|1
|Worcester (Boston)
|31
|23
|.574
|1½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|31
|24
|.564
|2
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|30
|24
|.556
|2½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|29
|25
|.537
|3½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|29
|25
|.537
|3½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|27
|26
|.509
|5
|Toledo (Detroit)
|28
|27
|.509
|5
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|27
|28
|.491
|6
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|26
|28
|.481
|6½
|Rochester (Washington)
|25
|29
|.463
|7½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|24
|29
|.453
|8
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|24
|31
|.436
|9
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|19
|34
|.358
|13
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|19
|34
|.358
|13
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|12
|43
|.218
|21
___
|Thursday’s Games
Durham 9, Nashville 4, 1st game
Nashville 4, Durham 2, 2nd game
Iowa 10, Toledo 7
Scranton/WB 4, Rochester 1
Norfolk 4, Worcester 0
Lehigh Valley 9, Syracuse 8, 10 innings
Buffalo 4, Indianapolis 1
Jacksonville 2, Charlotte 1
Louisville 5, Omaha 4
Gwinnett 7, Memphis 3, 10 innings
St. Paul 8, Columbus 7, 10 innings
|Friday’s Games
Charlotte 4, Jacksonville 1, 1st game
Jacksonville 3, Charlotte 0, 2nd game
Durham 2, Nashville 1
Rochester 2, Scranton/WB 1, 10 innings
Norfolk 4, Worcester 3
Buffalo 8, Indianapolis 5
Toledo 8, Iowa 4
Lehigh Valley 5, Syracuse 1
Louisville 12, Omaha 7
Gwinnett 6, Memphis 4
Columbus 8, St. Paul 5
|Saturday’s Games
Norfolk at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Nashville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Charlotte at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.
Iowa at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.
Louisville at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.
Columbus at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Nashville at Durham, 1:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.
Louisville at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at Toledo, 6:05 p.m.
Columbus at St. Paul, 6:07 p.m.
Charlotte at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.