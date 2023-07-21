Triple-A International League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Worcester (Boston)
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|12
|6
|.667
|½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|11
|6
|.647
|1
|x-Norfolk (Baltimore)
|10
|6
|.625
|1½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|11
|7
|.611
|1½
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|10
|7
|.588
|2
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|10
|7
|.588
|2
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|9
|7
|.563
|2½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|10
|8
|.556
|2½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|9
|9
|.500
|3½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|9
|9
|.500
|3½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|9
|9
|.500
|3½
|Rochester (Washington)
|9
|9
|.500
|3½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|6
|12
|.333
|6½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|3
|14
|.176
|9
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Gwinnett 11, Norfolk 10
The 50th anniversary of the death of Bruce Lee in Hong Kong, the “Bonalu” festival, a landslide, flooding and the moon spacecraft in India, the world swimming championships in Japan and the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Mosque in Malaysia.
Iowa 7, Indianapolis 1
Durham 9, Rochester 3
Louisville 12, Columbus 4
Worcester 11, Scranton/WB 5
Buffalo 4, Syracuse 3
Memphis 9, Charlotte 6
Lehigh Valley 5, Toledo 1
Nashville 5, Jacksonville 3
St. Paul 9, Omaha 4
|Thursday’s Games
Rochester 4. Durham 3
Columbus 11, Louisville 6
Worcester 10, Scranton/WB 8
Syracuse 9, Buffalo 6
Charlotte 3, Memphis 1
Norfolk at Gwinnett, ppd.
Lehigh Valley 9, Toledo 2
Nashville 12, Jacksonville 10
Indianapolis 5, Iowa 3, 10 innings
St. Paul 6, Omaha 5
|Friday’s Games
Norfolk at Gwinnett, 2, 5 p.m.
Worcester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Durham at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.
Memphis at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Columbus at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Worcester at Scranton/WB, 6:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Durham at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.
Memphis at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.
Columbus at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.