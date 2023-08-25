Donald Trump’s mugshot
Triple-A International League Glance

 
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)2918.617
Worcester (Boston)2918.617
Durham (Tampa Bay)2919.604½
St. Paul (Minnesota)2820.583
Nashville (Milwaukee)2720.5742
Buffalo (Toronto)2620.565
Jacksonville (Miami)2721.563
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)2621.5533
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)2521.543
x-Norfolk (Baltimore)2622.542
Louisville (Cincinnati)2523.521
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)2423.5115
Toledo (Detroit)2325.479
Gwinnett (Atlanta)2224.478
Columbus (Cleveland)2125.457
Rochester (Washington)2126.4478
Memphis (St. Louis)2127.438
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)1729.37011½
Omaha (Kansas City)1531.32613½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)1038.20819½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo 14, Syracuse 2

Indianapolis 9, Iowa 4

Scranton/WB 4, Lehigh Valley 3, 1st game

Lehigh Valley 6, Scranton/WB 0, 2nd game

Jacksonville 4, Columbus 2

Charlotte 4, Memphis 3, 10 innings

Louisville 10, Toledo 7

Norfolk 3, Durham 1

Worcester 5, Rochester 2

Nashville 3 Gwinnett 1

St. Paul 6, Omaha 4

Thursday’s Games

Durham 3, Norfolk 1

Worcester 4, Rochester 3

Jacksonville 8, Columbus 4

Louisville 6, Toledo 5

Buffalo 9, Syracuse 4

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/WB, ppd.

Charlotte 12, Memphis 9

Indianapolis 10, Iowa 9

Nashville 3, Gwinnett 2

St. Paul 10, Omaha 7

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 5:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Worcester at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.

Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.

St. Paul at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Charlotte, 1st game, 1:05 p.m.

Memphis at Charlotte, 2nd game, 7:04 p.m.

Jacksonville at Columbus, 5:05 p.m.

Worcester at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Nashville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/WB, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.

St. Paul at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.