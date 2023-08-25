Triple-A International League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|29
|18
|.617
|—
|Worcester (Boston)
|29
|18
|.617
|—
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|29
|19
|.604
|½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|28
|20
|.583
|1½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|27
|20
|.574
|2
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|26
|20
|.565
|2½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|27
|21
|.563
|2½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|26
|21
|.553
|3
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|25
|21
|.543
|3½
|x-Norfolk (Baltimore)
|26
|22
|.542
|3½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|25
|23
|.521
|4½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|24
|23
|.511
|5
|Toledo (Detroit)
|23
|25
|.479
|6½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|22
|24
|.478
|6½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|21
|25
|.457
|7½
|Rochester (Washington)
|21
|26
|.447
|8
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|21
|27
|.438
|8½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|17
|29
|.370
|11½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|15
|31
|.326
|13½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|10
|38
|.208
|19½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Buffalo 14, Syracuse 2
Indianapolis 9, Iowa 4
Scranton/WB 4, Lehigh Valley 3, 1st game
Lehigh Valley 6, Scranton/WB 0, 2nd game
Jacksonville 4, Columbus 2
Charlotte 4, Memphis 3, 10 innings
Louisville 10, Toledo 7
Norfolk 3, Durham 1
Worcester 5, Rochester 2
Nashville 3 Gwinnett 1
St. Paul 6, Omaha 4
|Thursday’s Games
Durham 3, Norfolk 1
Worcester 4, Rochester 3
Jacksonville 8, Columbus 4
Louisville 6, Toledo 5
Buffalo 9, Syracuse 4
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/WB, ppd.
Charlotte 12, Memphis 9
Indianapolis 10, Iowa 9
Nashville 3, Gwinnett 2
St. Paul 10, Omaha 7
|Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 5:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Worcester at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.
Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.
St. Paul at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Memphis at Charlotte, 1st game, 1:05 p.m.
Memphis at Charlotte, 2nd game, 7:04 p.m.
Jacksonville at Columbus, 5:05 p.m.
Worcester at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Nashville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/WB, 2, 6:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.
St. Paul at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.