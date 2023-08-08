FILE - Lil John performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on July 7, 2019. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
50 years of hip-hop: In their own words
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez to be sentenced today
Colombia's Leicy Santos, up, and Colombia's Daniela Caracas celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Jamaica and Colombia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Colombia advances to quarterfinals
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot

Triple-A International League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)2012.625
x-Norfolk (Baltimore)2013.606½
Buffalo (Toronto)1913.5941
Worcester (Boston)1913.5941
Durham (Tampa Bay)1914.5761
Louisville (Cincinnati)1914.576
Jacksonville (Miami)1815.545
St. Paul (Minnesota)1815.545
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)1715.5313
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)1615.516
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)1716.515
Rochester (Washington)1716.515
Columbus (Cleveland)1616.5004
Nashville (Milwaukee)1616.5004
Gwinnett (Atlanta)1516.484
Memphis (St. Louis)1518.455
Toledo (Detroit)1419.424
Omaha (Kansas City)1220.3758
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)1121.3449
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)627.18214½

___

Sunday’s Games

Indianapolis at Gwinnett, cancelled

Scranton/WB 5, Rochester 3

Other news
FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence speaks with the media during a stop at the Indiana State Fair, Aug. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. Pence announced Tuesday he has qualified for the first Republican debate of the 2024 presidential cycle, securing the required number of donors with just two weeks until candidates gather in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Pence says he’s now met polling, donor qualifications for first Republican debate
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Swift may soon become the most awarded artist in MTV Video Music Awards history. She leads the 2023 nominations with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and the Artist of the Year category MTV announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
Taylor Swift and SZA lead 2023 MTV Video Music Award nominations
FILE - New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers reacts after sacking New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The New England Patriots announced Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, that they have signed DE Trey Flowers. Flowers spent his first four seasons with New England from 2015 through the 2018 season and was a part of two Super Bowl wins with the Patriots in 2016 and 2018.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Patriots sign free agent defensive end Trey Flowers, who was on their last 3 Super Bowl teams

Louisville 5, Omaha 4

Syracuse 9, Worcester 8, 10 innings

Lehigh Valley 6, Buffalo 4

Toledo 6, Iowa 4, 10 innings

Jacksonville 8, Memphis 6

Charlotte 4, Norfolk 2

Columbus 2, St. Paul 0

Durham 7, Nashville 6

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.

Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Louisville at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Gwinnett at Charlotte, 12:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Worcester, 12:15 p.m.

Louisville at St. Paul, 2:07 p.m.

Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.

Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Louisville at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.