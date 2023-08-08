Triple-A International League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|x-Norfolk (Baltimore)
|20
|13
|.606
|½
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|19
|13
|.594
|1
|Worcester (Boston)
|19
|13
|.594
|1
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|19
|14
|.576
|1
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|19
|14
|.576
|1½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|18
|15
|.545
|2½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|18
|15
|.545
|2½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|17
|15
|.531
|3
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|16
|15
|.516
|3½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|17
|16
|.515
|3½
|Rochester (Washington)
|17
|16
|.515
|3½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|16
|16
|.500
|4
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|16
|16
|.500
|4
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|15
|16
|.484
|4½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|15
|18
|.455
|5½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|14
|19
|.424
|6½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|12
|20
|.375
|8
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|21
|.344
|9
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|6
|27
|.182
|14½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Indianapolis at Gwinnett, cancelled
Scranton/WB 5, Rochester 3
Louisville 5, Omaha 4
Syracuse 9, Worcester 8, 10 innings
Lehigh Valley 6, Buffalo 4
Toledo 6, Iowa 4, 10 innings
Jacksonville 8, Memphis 6
Charlotte 4, Norfolk 2
Columbus 2, St. Paul 0
Durham 7, Nashville 6
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.
Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Louisville at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Gwinnett at Charlotte, 12:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Worcester, 12:15 p.m.
Louisville at St. Paul, 2:07 p.m.
Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.
Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Louisville at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.