Triple-A International League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|x-Norfolk (Baltimore)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Worcester (Boston)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Rochester (Washington)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Toledo (Detroit)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Iowa 9, Omaha 2
St. Paul 12, Gwinnett 9
Louisville 7, Indianapolis 6
Syracuse 7, Scranton/WB 4
Norfolk 12, Charlotte 5
Columbus 11, Toledo 10, 10 innings
Jacksonville 9, Durham 8
Rochester 7, Lehigh Valley 6
Nashville 12, Memphis 4
Worcester at Buffalo, ppd.
|Thursday’s Games
Norfolk 10, Charlotte 8
Indianapolis 9, Louisville 8
Scranton/WB 7, Syracuse 0
Columbus 6, Toledo 2
Worcester 5, Buffalo 2, 1st game
Worcester 4, Buffalo 2, 2nd game
Jacksonville 3, Durham 2, 10 innings
Lehigh Valley 12, Rochester 3
Omaha 8, Iowa 3
Nashville 5, Memphis 1
St. Paul 13, Gwinnett 7
|Friday’s Games
Scranton/WB at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Charlotte at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Nashville at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Toledo at Columbus, 5:05 p.m.
Worcester at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Durham at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.
Charlotte at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.
Gwinnett at St. Paul, 7:07 p.m.
Indianapolis at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.
Nashville at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.