Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|10
|5
|.667
|1
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|9
|6
|.600
|2
|Reno (Arizona)
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|El Paso (San Diego)
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|3
|12
|.200
|8
___
|Saturday’s Games
El Paso 7, Sugar Land 2
Salt Lake 4, Albuquerque 2
Round Rock 5, Tacoma 3
Oklahoma City 7, Sacramento 3
Las Vegas 13, Reno 4
|Sunday’s Games
Oklahoma City 6, Sacramento 4
Round Rock 5, Tacoma 1
Sugar Land 4, El Paso 2
Albuquerque 9, Salt Lake 3
Reno 6, Las Vegas 4
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Reno at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.
Reno at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.