Mexico's Santiago Gimenez kisses the winner's trophy after beating Panama 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Gold Cup final: Mexico beats Panama
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz wins the title
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million

Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Albuquerque (Colorado)114.733
Round Rock (Texas)114.733
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)105.6671
Las Vegas (Oakland)96.6002
Reno (Arizona)78.4674
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)78.4674
Tacoma (Seattle)78.4674
Sacramento (San Francisco)69.4005
El Paso (San Diego)411.2677
Sugar Land (Houston)312.2008

___

Saturday’s Games

El Paso 7, Sugar Land 2

Other news
FILE - Workers load grain at a grain port in Izmail, Ukraine, on April 26, 2023. The fate of a wartime deal designed to move food from Ukraine to parts of the world where millions are going hungry is unclear as it faces renewal Monday July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko, File)
Russia halts wartime deal that allows Ukraine to ship grain in a hit to global food security
Russia says it’s halted an unprecedented wartime deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed more people into poverty.
FILE - The United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France on July 17, 2019. More prize money than ever will be awarded at this year's Women's World Cup, and the players stand to get direct payments from FIFA this time. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Parity, bigger field mean there could be surprises at the Women’s World Cup
An expanded field of 32 teams at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand means that more players and teams will see the international spotlight — and they no doubt want to prove they belong.
Visiting Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare speaks during a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool)
Solomon Islands leader hits back at criticism of deepening security ties with China
The leader of Solomon Islands is hitting back at criticism of his nation’s deepening security ties with China, saying the United States and Australia have nothing to fear.
Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva celebrates his century during the second day of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka on Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
De Silva’s hundred helps Sri Lanka to 312 in the first cricket test against Pakistan
Pakistan’s pace bowlers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi shared six wickets between them while Dhananjaya de Silva posted his 10th hundred before Sri Lanka was bowled out for 312 by lunch on Day 2 of the first cricket test.

Salt Lake 4, Albuquerque 2

Round Rock 5, Tacoma 3

Oklahoma City 7, Sacramento 3

Las Vegas 13, Reno 4

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma City 6, Sacramento 4

Round Rock 5, Tacoma 1

Sugar Land 4, El Paso 2

Albuquerque 9, Salt Lake 3

Reno 6, Las Vegas 4

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Reno at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.