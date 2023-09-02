Jimmy Buffett dies
Shipwreck in Lake Michigan
YouTuber Ruby Franke charged
Austin shooting
Billionaires and Solano County

Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)3520.636
Las Vegas (Oakland)3321.611
Tacoma (Seattle)3322.6002
Albuquerque (Colorado)3025.5455
Reno (Arizona)3025.5455
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2827.5097
El Paso (San Diego)2431.43611
Sacramento (San Francisco)2332.41812
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2034.37014½
Sugar Land (Houston)1837.32717

___

Friday’s Games

Round Rock 4, Oklahoma City 2

Reno 9, El Paso 8

Other news
File - Rinky Hijikata, of Australia, returns a shot at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2023. Hijikata knows he is facing more than Frances Tiafoe at the U.S. Open. The Australian is aware the crowd will be against him as he tries to stop the Americans' hopes of ending a 20-year drought for men in Grand Slam tournaments. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)
Australian Hijikata, who plays Tiafoe at US Open, stands as obstacle to Americans’ Grand Slam hopes
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, left, kicks the ball past Getafe's Stefan Mitrovic during Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Bellingham’s fifth goal in four games seals Real Madrid comeback over Getafe
Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga, right, celebrates with teammate Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Elanga goal gives Nottingham Forest away win at big-spending Chelsea in EPL

Sacramento 3, Albuquerque 2

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, ppd.

Tacoma 4, Sugar Land 2

Saturday’s Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

El Paso at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.

El Paso at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled