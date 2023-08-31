Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|34
|19
|.642
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|32
|21
|.604
|2
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|31
|22
|.585
|3
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|29
|24
|.547
|5
|Reno (Arizona)
|29
|24
|.547
|5
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|27
|26
|.509
|7
|El Paso (San Diego)
|23
|30
|.434
|11
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|22
|31
|.415
|12
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|20
|33
|.377
|14
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|18
|35
|.340
|16
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Round Rock 10, Oklahoma City 9
Reno 9, El Paso 4
Albuquerque 5, Sacramento 0
Las Vegas 5, Salt Lake 3
Tacoma 5, Sugar Land 0
|Wednesday’s Games
Oklahoma City 6, Round Rock 3
Reno 15, El Paso 3
Sacramento 6, Albuquerque 2
Las Vegas 6, Salt Lake 4
Sugar Land 12, Tacoma 1
|Thursday’s Games
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.