Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)3419.642
Las Vegas (Oakland)3221.6042
Tacoma (Seattle)3122.5853
Albuquerque (Colorado)2924.5475
Reno (Arizona)2924.5475
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2726.5097
El Paso (San Diego)2330.43411
Sacramento (San Francisco)2231.41512
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2033.37714
Sugar Land (Houston)1835.34016

___

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock 10, Oklahoma City 9

Reno 9, El Paso 4

Albuquerque 5, Sacramento 0

Las Vegas 5, Salt Lake 3

Tacoma 5, Sugar Land 0

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma City 6, Round Rock 3

Reno 15, El Paso 3

Sacramento 6, Albuquerque 2

Las Vegas 6, Salt Lake 4

Sugar Land 12, Tacoma 1

Thursday’s Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.