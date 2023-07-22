Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|12
|7
|.632
|1
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Reno (Arizona)
|9
|10
|.474
|4
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|9
|10
|.474
|4
|El Paso (San Diego)
|7
|12
|.368
|6
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|7
|12
|.368
|6
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|6
|13
|.316
|7
___
|Friday’s Games
Round Rock 4, Reno 3, 11 innings
El Paso 6, Oklahoma City 3
Sugar Land 7, Albuquerque 3
Salt Lake 3, Las Vegas 1
Tacoma 6, Sacramento 3, 11 innings
|Saturday’s Games
Reno at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Tacoma at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Reno at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled