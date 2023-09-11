Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|38
|25
|.603
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|37
|26
|.587
|1
|Reno (Arizona)
|35
|28
|.556
|3
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|35
|28
|.556
|3
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|34
|29
|.540
|4
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|33
|30
|.524
|5
|El Paso (San Diego)
|28
|35
|.444
|10
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|27
|36
|.429
|11
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|27
|36
|.429
|11
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|21
|42
|.333
|17
|Saturday’s Games
Albuquerque 14, Reno 7
Oklahoma City 2, Sugar Land 1
Salt Lake 5, Tacoma 4,
Round Rock 7, El Paso 3, 10 innings
Las Vegas 8, Sacramento 5
|Sunday’s Games
Salt Lake 4, Tacoma 3, 10 innings
Oklahoma City 4, Sugar Land 1
Reno 8, Albuquerque 6
Round Rock 14, El Paso 4
Sacramento 3, Las Vegas 0
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Las Vegas at Round Rock, 1:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 1:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.