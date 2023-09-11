Hawaii volcano
9/11 anniversary
NFL: Cowboys crush Giants
Michigan State suspends coach
AP Top 25

Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)3825.603
Las Vegas (Oakland)3726.5871
Reno (Arizona)3528.5563
Tacoma (Seattle)3528.5563
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)3429.5404
Albuquerque (Colorado)3330.5245
El Paso (San Diego)2835.44410
Sacramento (San Francisco)2736.42911
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2736.42911
Sugar Land (Houston)2142.33317

___

Saturday’s Games

Albuquerque 14, Reno 7

Oklahoma City 2, Sugar Land 1

Other news
People walk in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index and U.S. dollar/Japanese yen exchange rate at a securities firm Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Tokyo. Stock prices were mostly higher in Asia on Monday as investors awaited U.S. inflation figures and China’s latest economic data. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly higher as investors await US inflation, China economic data
Evangeline Balintona, left, and Elsie Rosales pose on the balcony of a hotel room in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. They are among the many Filipinos who work as Maui hotel housekeepers living temporarily in hotel rooms after losing their homes to a deadly fire. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher)
Lahaina’s fire-stricken Filipino residents are key to tourism and local culture. Will they stay?
Dr. Starling Tolliver, a dermatology resident at Wayne State University poses at Wayne Health in Dearborn, Mich., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Patients need doctors who look like them. Can medicine diversify without affirmative action?

Salt Lake 5, Tacoma 4,

Round Rock 7, El Paso 3, 10 innings

Las Vegas 8, Sacramento 5

Sunday’s Games

Salt Lake 4, Tacoma 3, 10 innings

Oklahoma City 4, Sugar Land 1

Reno 8, Albuquerque 6

Round Rock 14, El Paso 4

Sacramento 3, Las Vegas 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Round Rock, 1:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 1:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.