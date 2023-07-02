Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Albuquerque (Colorado)31.750
Las Vegas (Oakland)31.750
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)31.750
Tacoma (Seattle)31.750
Reno (Arizona)22.5001
Sacramento (San Francisco)22.5001
El Paso (San Diego)13.2502
Round Rock (Texas)13.2502
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)13.2502
Sugar Land (Houston)13.2502

___

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma City 11, Sugar Land 2

Albuquerque 4, El Paso 3

Reno 6, Sacramento 4

Las Vegas 5, Round Rock 4

Tacoma 10, Salt Lake 8

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma City 8, Sugar Land 2

Albuquerque 7, El Paso 3

Tacoma 5, Salt Lake 0

Sacramento 5, Reno 4

Las Vegas 8, Round Rock 7

Sunday’s Games

Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:35 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.