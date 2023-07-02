Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|El Paso (San Diego)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Round Rock (Texas)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
___
|Friday’s Games
Oklahoma City 11, Sugar Land 2
Other news
China rallied to claim its first women’s basketball Asia Cup title since 2012 as they beat five-time defending champion Japan 73-71 in an epic final.
Young rioters clashed with police and targeted a mayor’s home with a burning car as France faced a fifth night of unrest sparked by the police killing of a teenager.
The Fourth of July is Americana at its core: parades and cookouts and cold beer and, of course, fireworks.
Rookie Tanner Bibee and three relievers combined on a five-hitter, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0.
Albuquerque 4, El Paso 3
Reno 6, Sacramento 4
Las Vegas 5, Round Rock 4
Tacoma 10, Salt Lake 8
|Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma City 8, Sugar Land 2
Albuquerque 7, El Paso 3
Tacoma 5, Salt Lake 0
Sacramento 5, Reno 4
Las Vegas 8, Round Rock 7
|Sunday’s Games
Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:35 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.