Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Round Rock (Texas)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
___
|Thursday’s Games
Albuquerque 4, El Paso 2
Oklahoma City 4, Sugar Land 2
Sacramento 8, Reno 4
Round Rock 9, Las Vegas 6
Salt Lake 9, Tacoma 4
|Friday’s Games
Oklahoma City 11, Sugar Land 2
Albuquerque 4, El Paso 3
Reno 6, Sacramento 4
Las Vegas 5, Round Rock 4
Tacoma 10, Salt Lake 8
|Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
Round Rock at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.