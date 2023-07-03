Members of the Baltimore Housing Authority walk near tables left on their side in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore block party shooting
A graffiti reading "Police scum from Saint-Soline to Nanterre - do not forget or forgive" on a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance memorial, Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Paris suburb Nanterre. In Nanterre, a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance during World War II was defaced with graffiti Sunday, after it has been vandalized Thursday on the margins of a silent march to pay tribute after the police killing of a teenager. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)
Riots in France
FILE - In a May 24, 2012 file photo, bottle rockets are shown at Southgate Fireworks in Southgate, Mich. A year-and-a-half after legalizing louder, more powerful fireworks in Michigan, lawmakers are close to giving local governments the power to restrict their use around holidays after a slew of complaints were lodged by the public. A 2011 law lets cities, townships and villages pass their own rules concerning the ignition, discharge and use of consumer-grade fireworks. But it prohibits the ordinances from applying on or near a national holiday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)
Fourth of July history
In this image taken from video provided by ABC7 Chicago, several vehicles are stranded in the flooded viaduct at Fifth and Cicero avenues, in Chicago, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (ABC7 Chicago via AP)
NASCAR in Chicago
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Harrison Ford in a scene from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ review

Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Albuquerque (Colorado)41.800
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)41.800
Las Vegas (Oakland)32.6001
Sacramento (San Francisco)32.6001
Tacoma (Seattle)32.6001
Reno (Arizona)23.4002
Round Rock (Texas)23.4002
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)23.4002
El Paso (San Diego)14.2003
Sugar Land (Houston)14.2003

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma City 8, Sugar Land 2

Other news
Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
French rioting appears to slow 6 days after teen’s death in Paris suburbs
Unrest across France sparked by the police shooting of a 17-year-old appeared to slow overnight after six nights.
Italy's Jannik Sinner, bottom, and Serbia's Novak Djokovic practice at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, England ahead of the championships which start on Monday, Thursday June 29, 2023. (Steve Paston/PA via AP)
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Venus Williams and Coco Gauff get Wimbledon started on Day 1
Wimbledon gets started on Monday with some of the biggest names in tennis in action. That includes Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Venus Williams and Coco Gauff.
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)
2 soldiers killed in shootout when militants ambush troops in southwest Pakistan, military says
Pakistan’s military says a group of militants has ambushed troops during a search operation against insurgents in southwestern Pakistan, triggering a shootout that left an army major and a junior officer dead.
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing, Monday, July 3, 2023. Heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a brief respite from sweltering heat. Beijing reported 9.8 straight days when the temperature exceeded 35 C (95 F), the National Climate Center said Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Flooding displaces 10,000 around China as Beijing gets a relative respite from sweltering heat
Flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a relative respite from a sweltering heat wave.

Albuquerque 7, El Paso 3

Tacoma 5, Salt Lake 0

Sacramento 5, Reno 4

Las Vegas 8, Round Rock 7

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento 3, Reno 2

Salt Lake 7, Tacoma 2

Albuquerque 20, El Paso 2

Oklahoma City 8, Sugar Land 2

Round Rock 13, Las Vegas 2

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:35 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

