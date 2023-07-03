Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Reno (Arizona)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Round Rock (Texas)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|El Paso (San Diego)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
___
|Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma City 8, Sugar Land 2
Albuquerque 7, El Paso 3
Tacoma 5, Salt Lake 0
Sacramento 5, Reno 4
Las Vegas 8, Round Rock 7
|Sunday’s Games
Sacramento 3, Reno 2
Salt Lake 7, Tacoma 2
Albuquerque 20, El Paso 2
Oklahoma City 8, Sugar Land 2
Round Rock 13, Las Vegas 2
|Monday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:35 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.