Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Reno (Arizona)
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Round Rock (Texas)
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|El Paso (San Diego)
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|2
|6
|.250
|4
___
|Monday’s Games
Oklahoma City 5, Sugar Land 2
Albuquerque 11, El Paso 10
Round Rock 10, Las Vegas 7
Salt Lake 11, Tacoma 2
Reno 7, Sacramento 0
|Tuesday’s Games
Round Rock 2, Sugar Land 0
Oklahoma City 7, Albuquerque 4
Sacramento 9, Salt Lake 7
Las Vegas 12, El Paso 6
Reno 11, Tacoma 10
|Wednesday’s Games
Albuquerque 5, Oklahoma City 4
Sugar Land 9, Round Rock 5
Salt Lake 5, Sacramento 3
El Paso 2, Las Vegas 1
Tacoma 9, Reno 5
|Thursday’s Games
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.