Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
|Sunday’s Games
Las Vegas 10, Oklahoma City 6
Other news
A new audit says hundreds of Connecticut state police troopers falsified information on at least 26,000 traffic stops from 2014 to 2021, skewing statewide reports on the race and ethnicity of pulled-over motorists.
An appeals court has denied a new trial request from a longtime Texas death row inmate whose supporters say there is evidence to back his claims of innocence.
Sinead Farrelly, who came forward with misconduct allegations that sparked a reckoning in U.S. soccer, has been named to Ireland’s team for the Women’s World Cup.
A lawsuit against a Utah woman who wrote a children’s book about grief after her husband’s death and now stands charged with his murder is seeking over $13 million in damages.
Salt Lake 11, Sugarland 5
Reno 8, Albuquerque 3
Round Rock 5, Sacramento 4
Tacoma 7, El Paso 2