FILE - Nate Coulter, executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), looks at a book in the main branch of the public library in downtown Little Rock, Ark., on May 23, 2023. Arkansas is temporarily blocked from enforcing a law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing “harmful” materials to minors, a federal judge ruled Saturday, July 29. (AP Photo/Katie Adkins, File)
Arkansas librarian law blocked
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Fans of singer and songwriter Coco Lee, who was known for her powerful voice and live performances, were gathering with flowers to pay their respects to their idol at her funeral in Hong Kong on Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Fans pay tribute to Coco Lee
Showtimes for the films "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" are pictured behind the ticket booth at the Los Feliz Theatre, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
‘Barbie’ bonanza continues
This photo provided by the San Bernardino County Fire Department shows fire department personnel responding to a small plane that crashed into a hanger at Cable Airport in Upland, Calif., Sunday, July 30, 2023. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via AP)
Three killed in Calif. small plane crash

Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)189.667
Albuquerque (Colorado)1710.6301
Las Vegas (Oakland)1611.5932
Tacoma (Seattle)1512.5563
Round Rock (Texas)1413.5194
El Paso (San Diego)1314.4815
Reno (Arizona)1116.4077
Sacramento (San Francisco)1116.4077
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1017.3708
Sugar Land (Houston)1017.3708

___

Saturday’s Games

Albuquerque 10, Sacramento 9

El Paso 2, Round Rock 1

Other news
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Interior Ministry Press Office, emergency services work at a scene after a missile hits a multi-story apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Ukrainian Interior Ministry Press Office via AP)
Ukraine says Russian missiles hit another apartment building and likely trapped people under rubble
Zambia's Barbra Banda, second right, is congratulated by teammate Agness Musase after scoring her team's second goal from a penalty during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Zambia’s Barbra Banda scores the 1000th goal in Women’s World Cup history
FILE - The United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France on July 17, 2019. More prize money than ever will be awarded at this year's Women's World Cup, and the players stand to get direct payments from FIFA this time. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
FIFA’s final tiebreaker for Women’s World Cup will be the drawing of lots

Tacoma 10, Salt Lake 2

Reno 8, Oklahoma City 3

Sugar Land 9, Las Vegas 5

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma City 16, Reno 15, 11 innings

Tacoma 4, Salt Lake 3

Albuquerque 17, Sacramento 16

El Paso 6, Round Rock 5

Las Vegas 15, Sugar Land 6

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Abluquerque, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Reno at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Abluquerque, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

<