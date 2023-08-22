GOP debate
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)2817.622
Las Vegas (Oakland)2718.6001
Tacoma (Seattle)2718.6001
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2520.5563
Reno (Arizona)2421.5334
Albuquerque (Colorado)2322.5115
El Paso (San Diego)2124.4677
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1926.4229
Sacramento (San Francisco)1728.37811
Sugar Land (Houston)1431.31114

___

Sunday’s Games

Salt Lake 7, Oklahoma City 5

Albuquerque 7, El Paso 1

Sacramento 5, Tacoma 0

Reno 7, Las Vegas 3

Round Rock 4, Sugar Land 3