Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Trump indictment
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
Svitlana Sushko, 62, sobs while visiting the grave of her youngest son, a Ukrainian soldier who was killed last year in the war against Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon

Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)1910.655
Albuquerque (Colorado)1811.6211
Las Vegas (Oakland)1712.5862
Tacoma (Seattle)1613.5523
Round Rock (Texas)1514.5174
El Paso (San Diego)1415.4835
Reno (Arizona)1316.4486
Sacramento (San Francisco)1118.3798
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1118.3798
Sugar Land (Houston)1118.3798

___

Wednesday’s Games

Reno 9, Sacramento 6

Oklahoma City 6, Round Rock 3

This is a locator map for the Persian Gulf and its surrounding countries. (AP Photo)
US military may put armed troops on commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz to stop Iran seizures
Pennsylvania Senate president pro tempore Kim Ward interacts with family and friends on swearing-in day, Jan. 3, 2023, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. An approved Pennsylvania spending plan appeared within reach after Senate Republican leaders decided to summon their colleagues back to the Capitol to complete the work they held up when budget negotiations with Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro soured a month ago. The Senate is due back Thursday, Aug. 3. Ward of Westmoreland County in a Wednesday night statement alludes to a deal that gave the chamber an opening for finalizing the spending plan, allowing millions of dollars to begin flowing to counties and school districts. (AP Photo/Matt Smith, file)
A finalized budget may be on the horizon with the state Senate returning to the Pennsylvania Capitol
FILE - Jose Otty Patino, chief negotiator for the Colombian government, left, and Pablo Beltran, commander and chief negotiator for the ELN, stand together after the second round of talks opening ceremony, in Mexico City, Feb. 13, 2023. A ceasefire between the Colombian government and the ELN began Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)
Colombia begins a six-month cease-fire with its last remaining rebel group in hopes of forging peace

Sugar Land 7, Tacoma 6, 10 innings

Albuquerque 19, Las Vegas 6

Salt Lake 5, El Paso 4

Thursday’s Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.